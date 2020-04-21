1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League clubs are smiling all the way to the bank after receiving a payment of $5000 from their media rights holders StarTimes.

Premier League clubs have been reeling from the devastation caused by the coronavirus induced suspension of football.

The Chinese satellite TV have a five year deal with the Ghana Football Association worth $5.25m as the media rights partners for the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup competitions

StarTimes has advanced payment of the first tranche of payment to the GFA which has now been forwarded to all 18 participating clubs in the Ghana Premier League.

The GFA has confirmed receiving payments from StartTimes and has requested account details of all Ghana Premier League clubs and this has been confirmed by the Chairman of Bechem United Kingsley Osei Bonsu who also doubles as an Executive Committee member of the GFA.

He disclosed this to OTEC Fm in an interview that his outfit have been informed about the payments by the FA's General Secretary.

“As a chairman of Bechem United, I received a message from the GFA’s General Secretary, Lawyer Prosper Harrison Addo that Startimes have paid part of their sponsorship deal into our (FA’s) account,”.

“Is true there is something like that {we’ve received such an amount} and am sure once I have been informed, the General Secretary will, therefore, inform all the clubs.”