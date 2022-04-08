1 hour ago

Official TV broadcaster of the Ghana Premier League, StarTimes is offering its cherished decoder users extra viewing days in the SUPER CLASH DEAL.

With the Ghana Premier League getting more intense during the “business – end” of the season, league leaders Asante Kotoko with 13 points difference, take on defending Champions Accra Hearts of Oak in a thrilling game for maximum points come Sunday, 10th April, 2022.

The GPL heavyweight fixture dubbed SUPER CLASH will be aired live in HD only on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 and StarTimes is offering FREE VIEWING DAYS to decoder users who recharge this week using the StarTimes ON APP.

The Super Deal requires subscribers to pay two months Super Bouquet subscription for their decoder through the StarTimes ON APP only and instantly get 20 days of free viewing.

StarTimes offers three bouquets with monthly subscription rates at GHC 79 for Super Bouquet, GHC 49 for Smart Bouquet, and as low as GHC 22 for the Nova Bouquet.

According to the General Manager of StarTimes Ghana, Mrs. Akofa Banson, the StarTimes SUPER CLASH DEAL is to reward loyal football fans for patronizing the brand.

“Every Kotoko vs Hearts fixture is a must watch and we want to encourage our decoder users to watch this upcoming SUPER CLASH live in HD in the comfort of their homes while enjoying some more freebies.” Mrs. AKofa Banson said.

StarTimes

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 30 million users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 170+ brand halls and 30,000+ distributors in 37 countries. StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 480 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children's programs, etc. The company's vision is "To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV".