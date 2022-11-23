2 hours ago

The Attorney General’s Office has withdrawn the state’s case against Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals facing charges for engaging in illegal mining.

According to a Dailyguidenetwork.com report sighted by GhanaWeb, the decision to withdraw the case from the Accra Circuit Court is informed by the fact that Aisha Huang is currently standing trial for the same offence before an Accra High Court.

The decision is therefore to avoid a situation where the galamsey kingpin will be tried for the same offence in two separate courts.

The A-G’s office has also decided to move the case of two of her accomplices, Huang Lei who is suspected to be her son and Huang Hiahua to a High Court due to jurisdictional challenges.

Meanwhile, Huaid Hai Hun who was one of the accused persons has been discharged because her offence related to immigration issues and investigations established that she had a valid passport and resident permit, which only expired after she was arrested and kept in custody, hence her inability to renew the said passport.

The state recommenced a trial against Aisha Huang for engaging in illegal mining activities in Ghana after she was arrested following her repatriation from the country in 2018.

According to the report by Dailyguidenetwork.com, the state currently conducting investigations into fresh allegations of illegal mining activities undertaken by Aisha Huang following her re-entry into Ghana this year.

She is expected to be tried on different charges if investigations establish the fresh allegations against her.

