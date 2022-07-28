25 minutes ago

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Samuel Dubik Mahama has disclosed that all state institutions owing the company have settled their debts.

Addressing the press at the back of an expired moratorium to consumers, the MD revealed that, Parliament of Ghana, Accra sports stadium, Ghana Airports Authority and other heavily indebted public institutions have cleared their debts.

The National Taskforce of the ECG was on the heels of about 30 institutions including some universities for failing to pay their debts.

Power was subsequently disconnected to most of the institutions.

The ECG declares war on unrepentant customers

The MD mentioned that, “all state institutions have paid their debts and not even a pesewa is left”.In another development, electricity consumers across the country must brace themselves in the coming weeks for Electricity Company of Ghana’s intended meter audit operations that will begin on August 1, 2022.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, the Managing Director of ECG noted that the company will deploy a team of taskforces to visit homes and audit all meters and ensure all faulty, tampered meters and illegal connections are fished out of the system.

He added that, anyone caught during the process will be prosecuted by the utilities court for stealing.

He said, “the power court which is also called the utilities court is ready and will from next week start active prosecution of cases”.

“Anybody, and I repeat, anybody caught stealing power will be charged with stealing and will be made to pay a hefty fine or a prison sentence,” he added.

Source: citifmonline