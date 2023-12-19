1 hour ago

The plight of spokesperson for the New Force Movement, Shalimar Abbiussi may have just gotten worse as her stay in Ghana has been truncated.

This is because the Ghana Immigration Service has revoked her residence permit and initiated processes to have her repatriated.

The Belgian national had been charged with attaining Ghanaian student permit using false declaration by Prosecutors, but she pleaded not guilty.

In court on Tuesday, December 19, the state dropped the charges against her in court after Assistant Commissioner, Adolf Aboagye Asensu told the court he had been instructed to withdraw the charges.

Lead council for Ms Abbiussi, Francis Xavier Sosu urged the Bureau of National Investigations to release her phone since nothing incriminating had been found on it.

But Mr Aboagye Asensu noted that her items would be released once she is discharged.

Things turned awry after the Spokesperson of the New Force Movement appeared to have been rearrested by armed personnel from the Immigration Service after she made her exit from the premises of the Kaneshie District Court.

This generated chaos outside the court premises as a struggle ensued between officials of the GIS and her lawyers.

Her parents who looked on helplessly, broke down in tears as Shalimar Abbiussi was whisked away.

According to the Immigration Service, with the revocation of her permit, her continuous stay in Ghana is illegal and hence she would be deported.