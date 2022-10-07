1 hour ago

My attention has been drawn to the scathing attack on my person by the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi in his press conference that responded to President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s renewed assurance in the fight against illegal mining. In that press conference aired on various media platforms on Thursday 6 October 2022, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi malign and traduce me by referencing a rather doctored and propaganda-induced documentary authored by Tiger Eye P.I’s Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Sammy Gyamfi stated the documentary provides evidence of me “demanding and collecting bundles of money, bribes and abusing his office to facilitate illegal mining activity”. He continued to speak certain untruths about the works of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) where I served as a Secretary. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have responded to this matter given the fact I have long been exonerated by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service on this fraud allegation leveled against me.