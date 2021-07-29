49 minutes ago

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson is forbidden from the House pending an appeal by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on behalf of the Parliamentarian.

A Cape Coast High Court has annuled the parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye has ordered for new elections to be conducted in the constituency.

The court ruling comes after the MP's nationality was challenged by the ruling New Patriotic Party following his election as Assin North MP.

Mr. James Gyakye Quayson was said to have held a dual citizenship at the time of his filing to contest parliamentary elections by the Electoral Commission which is a breach of the constitution.

The court ruled that "the Assin North MP who still holds himself as the MP is a complete violation of Article 94 (2a) and the court should declare his election null and void".

However, the party which the MP belongs to, the NDC says it will appeal the case.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stated that, by virtue of the court ruling, the MP cannot step a foot in Parliament.

He stressed that should the MP be seen on the floor of Parliament, it will be contempt of court.

"He can't come to Parliament today because the court has ruled that he doesn't qualify" to be on the ticket of any party to be voted for "because at the time he stood, he owed allegiance to another country'', he told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

"If he comes to Parliament, it will also be contempt of court," he warned the MP.

Source: peacefmonline.com