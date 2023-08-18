3 hours ago

The Deputy Director of Protocol of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Frimpong has issued a stern warning to the leader of Nyametease Ampa Prayer Ministry, Prophet Kusi Appiah to desist from constantly attacking National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, or face the wrath of party members.

His warning comes after the Prophet recently prophesized that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, will become the next National Chairman of the Party after a one-term leadership of Mr Stephen Ntim.

The prophet in his own words affirmed that “Stephen Ntim is just a caretaker; the seat belongs to Chairman Wontumi. Stephen Ntim is sitting on the laps of Wontumi, this is not the first time I’m saying this.”

“Chairman Wontumi is a divine property to the party; they see him as a comedian, but he is the NDC’s nightmare”.

The prophet claimed that “the Ashanti Regional Chairman will lead the party as a National Chairman for three terms.”

But speaking on Net 2 Television, monitored by Kasapafmonline.com, Kwabena Frimpong condemned what he described as baseless attacks on Chairman Ntim by the Prophet, adding that the Man of God will be given a dose of his own medicine if he does not cease the attacks.

“My simple message to the Prophet is that he should stay off Chairman Ntim, if he dares go on with such childish talk and constant attacks, we’ll come at him and put him at the right place. Is he, not the same prophet who prophesied that the NPP will win the Assin North by-election? Did the NPP win that election, even after giving such false prophecy nobody has attacked him on that. Yet he has the effrontery to talk bad about our well-respected National Chairman.”

He added: “Some of these people are just using psychology. They are deliberately psyching people so that this bit about Wontumi becoming the next National Chairman will get into the minds of party members. If Chairman Wontumi wants to contest for National Chairman when the time comes, he should do so. The party will decide who leads it.”

Mr Frimpong concluded that Chairman Stephen Ntim-led administration is focused and determined to break the 8-year-cycle of change of governance so won’t entertain such fake prophecies.