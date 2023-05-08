2 hours ago

The Ada Traditional Council has sent a strong word of caution to political party activists, especially followers of the two major parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to stay off the Ada Songor salt concession.

According to the Ada chiefs, some political party actors have over the years used influence peddling, and their actions are instigating some indigenes of Ada against private salt mining firm, Electrochem Ghana Limited.

At a press conference addressed by the Mankralo of the Ada Traditional Council, Nene Obichere Agudey III, said a series of stakeholder consultations have taken place, and at the tale end of the consensus, some individuals break ranks with agitations.

Traditional leaders believe their acts are derailing the progress of the communities that are expected to benefit from the natural resources of the land.

“We want to warn all political parties, especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stay clear of the Ada-Songor lagoon development. We believe the security services are able to speak to issues of breaches if any and maintain law and order and also able to determine whether there have been excesses in their operations.”

Nene Obichere Agudey III, assured that “our doors are always opened to continue engagement with all well-meaning Ada youth.”

Source: citifmonline