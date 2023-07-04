1 hour ago

"Steam Deck Receives Up to 20% Price Cut as Valve's Summer Sale Kicks Off"

Valve's Steam Deck sees significant price reductions of up to 20% during the annual Steam Summer Sale.

Find out the new prices and availability details, along with a list of top games played on the Steam Deck.

Introduction:

Valve's highly anticipated Steam Summer Sale is here, and gamers around the world are in for a treat.

In a surprising move, Valve has announced substantial price cuts of up to 20% on its popular Steam Deck, making it even more enticing for gaming enthusiasts.

This limited-time offer presents an excellent opportunity for gamers to grab their dream handheld gaming device at a discounted price.

Alongside the price reductions, Valve has compiled a list of the top 100 games played on the Steam Deck, ensuring gamers have access to a range of exciting titles.

Let's delve into the details of this exciting news.

Reduced Prices Make Steam Deck More Accessible Valve's Steam Deck, known for its exceptional performance and versatility, is now available at significantly reduced prices.

The base model, featuring 64GB of storage, now costs $359.10 in the US and €377.10 in Europe, down from the previous prices of €399 and €419.

This model, in particular, has garnered immense popularity due to its straightforward DIY SSD upgrade process, enabling users to expand their storage effortlessly.

For those seeking more storage, the 256GB variant has seen a 15% price reduction.

It now retails for $449.65 in the US and €466.65 in Europe, down from $529 and $549. With these lowered prices, gamers can enjoy a larger storage capacity without breaking the bank.

Furthermore, the high-end model, offering an impressive 512GB of storage, is now available for $519.20 and €543.20, representing a substantial 20% price reduction from the previous prices of $649 and €679.

This top-tier variant includes the coveted etched anti-glare glass on the display, enhancing the visual experience for discerning gamers.

Availability and Delivery Estimates Excited customers in the United States can anticipate receiving their Steam Deck within a reasonable timeframe, with an estimated delivery period of one to two weeks.

European customers, on the other hand, will have a waiting period of two to four weeks.

This delay is worth the wait, as gamers will soon be able to embark on their gaming adventures with the revolutionary Steam Deck in hand.

Top 100 Games Played on the Steam Deck In addition to the attractive price reductions, Valve has thoughtfully curated a list of the top 100 games played on the Steam Deck.

This compilation ensures that gamers have access to an extensive library of thrilling titles optimized for the device.

Moreover, many of these games are also discounted as part of the ongoing summer sales, making it the perfect time to build an exciting gaming collection.

Conclusion

Valve's decision to slash prices on its highly acclaimed Steam Deck during the Summer Sale has sparked excitement among gaming enthusiasts.

The reduced prices, combined with the availability of top games, make the Steam Deck an even more compelling choice for gamers worldwide.

Whether it's the base model with its storage upgrade potential or the high-end variant boasting advanced features, there's a Steam Deck to suit every gamer's preference.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer and indulge in the ultimate gaming experience with Valve's remarkable handheld device.