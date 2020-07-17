2 hours ago

German born Ghanaian center back Steffen Nkansah has been released by his club Eintracht Braunschweig despite helping his side gain promotion.

The newly promoted side have let go of the center back after failing to agree terms with when after the expiration of his contract.

Despite making 23 appearances for his side in the third tier while scoring two goals the center back was unable to convince the hierarchy at Eintracht Braunschweig he is worthy of a new contract.

With promotion now secured into the German division two the club have decided to clear dead wood within the squad and strengthen their team for an onslaught in the second tier league next season.

The 24 year old former Hoffenheim youth player is now a free agent is valued by transfer website transfermarket at 200,000 euros.

Despite playing for German national youth teams, the defender is still eligible to play for Ghana.