8 hours ago

Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu is calling on the Ghana Bar Association to step up its game when it comes to making input in legal reforms in Parliament.

Mr. Sosu stated this at the launch of the Amnesty International Annual Death Penalty Report in Accra on Tuesday.

The MP further disclosed that, the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament has scheduled the Death Penalty and Witchcraft Bill for consideration between May 27, and 28, 2023.

“We are confident that in two weeks’ time when the committee members convey, we will look at the principles, the purpose behind the bill and appropriately report back to the house. Recently we had some women lynched over alleged witchcraft so the Witchcraft Accusation Bill and Penalty Bills will be considered as well. Our goal is that these Bills will help to promote human rights in Ghana and the right to life is invaluable.

“My honest view when it comes to Bills in Parliament is all actors in the law must show concern. The lead organisation when it comes to lawyers association is the Ghana Bar Association. Unfortunately, the Ghana Bar Association has taken backstage when it comes to providing support and inputs for laws that come to Parliament. The association has gone silent on the Penalty Bill. Human rights issues must bother Ghana Bar Association, and we must have their input,” he said.

Source: citifmonline