5 hours ago

Ghanaian musician, Stephanie Benson, has fed the eyes of her followers with another sultry post.

The UK-based Ghanaian socialite, who turned 56 years on August 17, gave followers a peep into how she intended to spend time with her husband on her special day.

In a flowery and chocolate-inspired shoot, Stephanie Benson oiled up her body and layered some petals from her shoulders, cleavage, down her belly button through to her vagina area.

She laid on a flat surface and spread some chocolates across her private areas, which she described as a ‘snack’ to her husband.

In the caption that accompanied the post, Stephanie described the act as a guide for young single ladies who intend to spice up their marriage someday.

“It is my birthday but My husband deserves the Chocolate treat. Wednesday is not finished until I say it is. Akuas another marriage lesson. Pass the word on. Mummy has spoken,” she wrote as a caption.

However, this particular video has drawn massive reactions from netizens who trooped into the comment section to wish her a happy birthday.

It has also triggered interesting comments from others who have either condemned her nude looks or complimented them.