1 hour ago

Medeama SC, previously unbeaten at home in the ongoing season, experienced their first home defeat as Berekum Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory at Tarkwa.

The clash saw Stephen Amankona scoring the decisive goal for Chelsea in the 21st minute, breaking Medeama's home invincibility.

Despite Medeama SC's efforts to mount a comeback and secure their fourth consecutive home win, Berekum Chelsea's defense remained resolute.

Jonathan Sowah, Derrick Fordjuor, and Theophilus Anobaa led the charge for Medeama, bombarding Chelsea's goal area in search of an equalizer, but the visitors held on to their slim lead.

The result marks a significant win for Berekum Chelsea, securing their second away win in the ongoing season and disrupting Medeama SC's impressive home record.

The victory positions Berekum Chelsea for a positive trajectory as they navigate the challenges of the league.