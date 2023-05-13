2 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah was among the dignitaries for the 2022/23 Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League final on Friday, May 12,2023.

The former Accra Hearts of Oak, Udinese, Brescia, Juventus, Fenerbahce and Parma player was joined by another legend, Adjoa Bayor for the epic clash at Dr. Kwame Kyei sports complex, Abrankese, Friday.

The two former Ghana captains attended the match as ambassadors of our development partners Betway.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies came from behind to force the game into penalty shootouts after a frantic showpiece ended 1-1 in 120 minutes.

Doris Boaduwaa scored the opener for Hasaacas Ladies in the 60th minute before Ophelia Serwaaa Amponsah drew Ampem Darkoa Ladies level in the 83rd minute to take the game to extra time.

Champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies won 5-3 on penalties to retain the title.