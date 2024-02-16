41 minutes ago

Stephen Appiah Asare, formerly of Tema Youth, has made a significant leap in his career by joining Legon Cities FC ahead of the Ghana Premier League's second round.

The winger was recently spotted donning Legon Cities FC's jersey during a friendly match against US Avranches, a game in which the Royals emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline.

Asare notably won a penalty for his new team during the match, showcasing his potential impact on the field.

Legon Cities FC had a mixed performance in the first round of the league, finishing in ninth place.

In a bid to bolster their squad and improve their standing, the club has been active in the transfer market, securing signings like Asare with the aim of achieving a top-four finish.

Asare's transition from Tema Youth in the second division to Legon Cities FC in the top flight marks a significant progression in his career.

Known for his consistent performances in the lower divisions, Asare now faces the challenge of adapting to the demands of elite-level football.

With this opportunity at Legon Cities FC, Asare has the platform to showcase his talent and make a name for himself in the Ghana Premier League.

His success will depend on how quickly he can adjust to the higher intensity and competition of top-tier football, making the most of this chance to excel on the pitch.