9 minutes ago

Laryea Kingston of Ghana during the opening Group A match of the African Cup of Nations between Ghana and Guinea at the Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra, Ghana, West Africa. (Photo by ben radford/Corbis via Getty Images)

Former captain of the Ghana national team, Stephen Appiah, has opened up about his lingering disappointment regarding Laryea Kingston's absence from the World Cups.

Kingston, who played a crucial role for the Black Stars, was dropped from the squad following Ghana's first-ever qualification for the World Cup in 2006, due to a suspension incurred during the qualifiers.

After making a comeback and participating in all subsequent qualifiers, Kingston was left out of the final squad by then-head coach Milovan Rajevac.

Appiah, who had been teammates with Kingston for many years, believes that the winger deserved to be part of the World Cup squad, considering his sacrifices for the national team.

Reflecting on the situation, Appiah acknowledged the team's naivety regarding the rules in 2006, citing England's inclusion of Wayne Rooney in their World Cup squad despite his suspension.

He expressed his regret, saying, “We were naive [in 2006] about the rules…England took Rooney to the World Cup despite him being on suspension. If we had that knowledge in 2006, we would have pleaded with the GFA to add Laryea to the team because it was two games,” he said in an interview on Joy Sports’ Prime Take.

“I am [pained] because Laryea was one of the players that when I look back, even though we played at the World Cup in 2006 and 2010, it looks as if we were not complete.

“Not because of his football but he should have been there because of his sacrifices. He was part of those who sacrificed. To date, I still feel bad," he added.

Appiah further expressed his emotional pain over Kingston's absence, stating that although Ghana participated in the World Cups in 2006 and 2010, it felt as if something was missing without Kingston.

He emphasized that it was not just about Kingston's footballing abilities but also about the sacrifices he had made for the team.

Even to this day, Appiah continues to feel remorseful about the situation.

Ghana made history by reaching the Round of 16 for the first time in 2006 and then progressed to the quarterfinals in South Africa in 2010.

However, Appiah believes that the team would have been even stronger and more complete with Kingston's presence.