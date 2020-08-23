2 hours ago

Former Ghana defender John Paintsil has lavished praises on the former captain of the Black Stars Stephen Appiah for his outstanding leadership qualities.

In his own words he described the former Juventus midfielder as the 'perfect captain' as the camaraderie in camp under his reign was serene and unmatched.

With Stephen Appiah, Painstill is not the first and certainly will not be the last as both players and officials who worked with him as captain of the Black Stars have all lauded for his impeccable leadership skills.

"I must say that Stephen Appiah was a perfect captain for us because there was no discrimination during our days with the Black Stars," he told Citi TV.

"He [Stephen Appiah] defended the players all the time and never disrespected any player. We were united as a team and Appiah's influence was amazing."

The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant managers adds that it was a privilege to play with Stephen Appiah.

"For me, it was privileged to play with Stephen Appiah," he said.

"Appiah is an amazing character and I love the manner in which he united as a team during any national assignment," he added.