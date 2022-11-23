48 minutes ago

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, on Tuesday, 22nd November 2022, inaugurated the various Standing and Ad-hoc Committees of the party’s National Council.

The said solemn event came off at the party headquarters, Asylum Down, Accra.

Having taken the relevant oaths which were administered by the National Chairman, members of the various committees are expected, under the party constitution, other applicable laws and regulations, to assist the National Executive body in administering the party.

In his brief remarks, Chairman Stephen Ayensu Ntim congratulated the members of the committees, whom he said, were all carefully chosen by the National Council on the basis of their proven experience, competence, and expertise in the various committees they have been appointed to serve on. He thus, implored them to work assiduously to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Party.

The General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong, also congratulated the members of the various committees on their deserving appointments and took the opportunity to remind them of their responsibilities and the huge expectations of the Party. He noted that the committees are expected to meet regularly and present a report to the National Council as required by the party’s constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the committees, Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah, Chairman of the Research Committee, thanked the party Leadership for the confidence reposed in them. He said it was an honour for them to be chosen among the many qualified persons in the party, and therefore, gave a firm assurance that they would not disappoint the party.

The Standing Committees that were inaugurated in accordance with Article 10(3) of the Party Constitution were: the National Disciplinary Committee, Finance Committee, Organization Committee, Research Committee, and Constitutional and Legal Committee. The Ad-hoc Committees that were inaugurated included the Welfare and Communications Committees.

Find below the composition of the various committees:

NATIONAL DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE

1. Hon Kwasi Amoako Atta (Chairman)

2. Dr. Gladys Norley Ashitey

3. Mabel Sarpong

4. Robert Kutin Jnr.

5. Ing. Akwasi Abeasi

6. Hon. Patrick Boamah

7. Hon. Sheila Bartels

8. Mr. Kwaku Osei Asare

FINANCE COMMITTEE

1. Mr. Abankwa Sekyere (Chairman)

2. H.E Amb. Edward Boateng

3. Dr. Charles Dwamena

4. Madam Adelaid Ahwireng

5. Nana Adwoa Dokua

6. Madam Janet Ananse

7. Mr. Ernest Akore

CONSTITUTIONAL AND LEGAL COMMITTEE

1. Frank Davies (Chairman

2. Gary Nimako

3. Kow Essuman

4. Kwaku Osei Asare

5. Shadrack Obeng Yeboah

6. Mrs. Juliana Adoyobo

7. Sulley Sambian

ORGANIZATION COMMITTEE

1. Lord Oblitey Commey (Chairman)

2. Henry Nana Boakye

3. Mr. Samuel Awuku

4. Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh

5. Hon. Ali Maiga Halidu

6. Hon. Catherine Afeku

7. Ali Suraj

RESEARCH COMMITTEE

1. Hon. Osei Bonsu Amoah (Chairman)

2. Dr. Antoinette Tsibu Darko

3. Laurette Korkor Asante Otchere Esq

4. Dr. Nyame Baafi

5. Mr. Ernest Kumi

6. Mr. Matthew Kyeremeh

7. Dr. Owusu Mensah

8. Dr. Tina Abrefa

9. Amma Frimpongmaa

10. Mr. Peter Oteng Darko

11. Dr. Kingsley Agyeman

12. Mohammed Tahiru

13. Ayisha Salifu

14. Evans Nimako

15. Sharika A. Isahaku

16. Hajia Rukaya Ahmed

17. Albert Bediako

18. Nelson Owusu Ansah

COMMUNICATION COMMITTEE

1. Nana Akomea (Chairman)

2. Madam Oboshie Sai Coffie

3. Dr. Kabiru Mahama

4. Yaw Adomako Baafi

5. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

6. Hon. Davis Opoku Ansah

7. Richard Ahiagba

8. Dennis Aboagye

9. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

10. Kwabena Sarpong

11. Hon. Ben Ayeh

12. Mr. Akwasi Afriyie

13. Hon. Titus Glover

14. Mr. Yofi Grant

15. Hon. Dr. Stephen Amoah

16. Mr. Kwabena Kwakye

17. Frances Essiam

18. Maame Afia Akoto

WELFARE COMMITTEE

1. Madam Rita Asobayire (Chairperson)

2. Dr. Charles Dwamena

3. Mr. William Yamoah

4. Madam Vida Dugbartey

5. Mr. Samuel Yeboah

6. Madam Kate Gyamfua

7. Madam Mary Porsch Oduro

8. Mr. Kwabena Frimpong

9. Bella Ofori

10. Madam Afua Gyekyewaa