2 hours ago

The new chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayensu Ntim, could not hold his gratitude to God for making him the chairman of the party after five attempts.

During a thanksgiving ceremony at the St. Peter’s Methodist Church in Accra on August 7, 2022, the NPP chairman laid prostrate before the alter in the church as a sign of his gratitude to God for the feat he had achieved.

His family and other newly elected executives of the party could not help but join the NPP chairman in laying face down on the ground, noting the all-white garments he was wearing.

In the Church, laying prostrate before the alter of God is often done by priests as a sign of complete surrender to God and complete trust in him in their ministry.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service, Stephen Ntim thanked the members and leadership of the Methodist Church for their prayers and support, saying that their prayers had brought him this far.

“In my own special way of thanking the Almighty God for taking me this far, I will lay down prostrate in the presence of the Lord,” he added.

After this statement, he laid prostrate and was joined by his family as well as the other NPP executives.

The ceremony was attended by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, some Members of Parliament, political personalities, and some past and present heads of government institutions.

Watch the video of Stephen Ntim's emotional thanksgiving below: