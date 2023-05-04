Six players have been nominated for the NASCO Player of the Month Award for April, 2023

Sampson Eduku of Tamale City, Hafiz Wontah Konkoni of Bechem United and RTU's Issah Kuka have all shortlisted for the award.

Other nominees include Bassit Siedu of Accra Lions, Steven Mukwala of Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea's Kalo Ouattara.

The winner of the last month's award will be announced by the GFA before Matchday 31 of the betPawa Premier League.

The winner will receive a 43-inch Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Below are the statistics of the players: