Asante Kotoko romped to a resounding 3-0 victory against city neighbours King Faisal on Monday evening in their match day 4 clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The reds inflicted a heavy defeat on King Faisal as the struggles in front of goal by Steven Mukwala ended.

Kotoko showed their intent very early in the game as Dickson Afoakwa crossed into the opposition box but it was cleared for a corner kick which came to nothing.

Steven Mukwala finally broke the deadlock and scored his first league goal for the reds as he latched onto a cross from Dickson Afoakwa in the 11th minute to make it 1-0.

King Faisal was underwhelming as Asante Kotoko dictated the pace of the game and caused all manner of trouble to their neighbours.

Kotoko was awarded a penalty kick after Steven Mukwala was upended in the box after a pass from John Tedeku.

Captain Richard Boadu stepped up and converted to make it 2-0 for the reds.

After recesss, the porcupine warriors added the third goal as forward Nicholas Mensah grabbed his first goal for the club to make it 3-0.

Kotoko held on as toothless King Faisal mounted a tame resistance with Kotoko winning their second match in three this campaign.