4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko's striker, Steven Mukwala, has expressed his relief after breaking his goal drought in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, contributing to a 2-2 draw against regional rivals Nations FC at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

The talented Uganda international had an impressive debut in the Ghanaian top flight last season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 31 league games for the Porcupine Warriors.

However, the new season had seen him struggle to find the back of the net in the first four league fixtures.

Reflecting on his long-awaited goal, Mukwala conveyed his enthusiasm, saying, "It's the goal I've been eagerly waiting for.

You know it hasn't been easy. I started slowly, but getting this goal will really boost me."

The striker also shared his thoughts on his challenging start to the season, adding, "It hasn't been easy for me. I've been going through a rough patch, but I believe this goal has opened my account, so you should expect more to come."

Mukwala's return to form is a promising sign for Asante Kotoko fans, who are eagerly anticipating more from the talented striker.

His performance will be closely watched in Kotoko's upcoming match against Bechem United on Sunday, October 29.