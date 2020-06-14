11 hours ago

Dancehall King born Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known in Showbiz as Shatta Wale has advised that instead of Ghanaians respecting an artiste based on his BET nomination or awards, they should consider the genre of music the person does first.

Speaking as a guest on UTV’s United Showbiz show, Shatta Wale explained that as a dancehall artiste, BET awards or nomination shouldn’t be his focus because it focuses on hiplife artistes like Sarkodie.

” Ghanaians like that too much! If you don’t get a BET award, they discredit every other award you get which shouldn’t be so. My brother Stonebwoy and I should be focused on IRAWMA Awards because it celebrates African dancehall artistes across the globe.

” See let me tell you this, the BET is dominated by Hip Hop and RnB artistes and I will always pick the IRAWMA over it because its the only award scheme that celebrates dancehall artistes.” He told show host, Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Shatta Wale reiterated that; “The BET awards should be fought over by people like Sarkodie since that’s his field..so I don’t understand it when Ghanaians start trolling me for not getting BET nomination or awards..it doesn’t make any sense”.

The International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRWMA )is award scheme hosted in Jamaica annually to honor and celebrate raggae dancehall artistes all over the world.

Our very own, Stonebwoy has been one of the lucky people to boast about receiving such an award.