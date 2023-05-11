1 hour ago

Ghanaian Stars Stonebwoy and Stephen Appiah Headline Philadelphia Eagles NFL Draft Pick at Akosombo Despite Heavy Rain

On April 29th, a watch party for the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL draft pick was held at the Bridgeview Resort in Akosombo, Ghana. Despite the four-hour-plus heavy rain that forced the party indoors from the poolside, the attendees continued to enjoy the event with their wet clothes, and there was a live performance by Stonebwoy, a popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste.

The event was graced by the presence of Stephen Appiah, the former Black Stars captain.

Although the downpour defeated the main idea of the show, which was a poolside viewing party of the NFL draft alongside some of the 'baddest' DJs with Stephen Appiah alongside, and an Eagles-themed Adomi Bridge backdrop, the show still went on.

"The Eagles are the first to have gone outside America and done a cross-continental announcement like this in Africa. Philadelphia Eagles are interested in growing their African fans and growing their African community – and they are starting off in Ghana," said Elloeny Amande, communications director at Gate Africa, the event organizer.

Ojomo Moro was unveiled as the 249th pick of the NFL draft, with Stephen Appiah calling out the pick, live from Ghana and broadcasted to scores of Americans and numbers watching around the world.

"I call myself a lucky guy because we have a lot of celebrities in Ghana. So I ask myself, ‘why Stephen Appiah?’, there must be a reason. Me announcing on this historic night makes me very happy. I am honoured," Appiah said.