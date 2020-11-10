18 minutes ago

Multiple award-winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy Burniton has appealed to government to consider reducing the $150 Covid-19 test fees for all arriving passengers at the Kotoka International Airport.

The mandatory tests for passengers came into force on Tuesday, September 1 following the reopening of the airport after almost six months of closure.

But many have questioned the considerations that went into the arrival on the $150 fees for the PCR tests.

Government had mounted a spirited defence at the charge, saying it is on the average as compared to countries running similar tests.

But taking to his Twitter page, musician Stonebwoy notes that December is around the corner and many Ghanaians would love to return home.

However, the ordinary Ghanaian may find it difficult to do so as a result of the test fees, which constitute about a quarter of the plane fare, he said.

He, therefore, begged for a reduction.

He also questioned why returnees who have had a negative result would be made to test again at the airport since a certificate from Ghana does not require any tests at arrivals in any other country.

“It’s only Ghana that’s doing this to its people or all the other African countries have united in making it tuff (sic) for their people…” he wondered.