2 hours ago

Speculations are rife on a purported altercation that transpired between Stonebwoy and Angel Town, Manager for Sarkodie, which sources are claiming culminated in the latter getting an eye injury.

There’s also the talk of Stonebwoy pulling a gun during the rift, a claim that was made by Ola Michael, host of ‘Entertainment GH’ Show on Neat 100.9FM.

However, Aisha Modi, an aide to Stonebwoy has rebuffed any claim of gun-pulling at the said incident.

Reacting to Ola’s claim, Aisha, who stated that she was present at the venue, there was a misunderstanding between Stonebwoy and Angel but nobody pulled a gun.

“Stonebwoy doesn’t have a gun. All his guns were seized after the Shatta Wale –VGMA incident,” she said.

Narrating the incident, Aisha elaborated that, Stonebwoy went to support Sarkodie for rehearsals in line with the former’s ‘Black Love’ virtual concert slated for this weekend.

She explained that when they got to the venue, they were prevented from parking at a particular spot by a Soldier, who insisted that nobody was allowed to park at that spot.

They were dismayed when they realized that other artistes were allowed to park at the same spot where they were refused earlier.

Additionally, after they got to the venue, they were made to wait for close to 3 hours, and during that wait, they saw other acts come in and go, a situation that got Stonebwoy frazzled and angry.

According to her, she witnessed Stonebwoy and Angel get into a tense argument but didn’t see any of the feuding parties pull a gun.

“Stonebwoy never pulled a gun,” she said.

Watch the video of Ola Michael alleging that Stonebwoy pulled a gun below: