1 hour ago

After weeks of teasing fans with the cover artwork of his new song, Stonebwoy has officially released his much-anticipated project dubbed ‘1 GAD.’

On this Streetbeatz produced the song, the multi-awarding recording and performing artiste shares an abstract of his life and the journey thusly, as far as his profession is concerned.

Stonebwoy lists times where people thought he wouldn’t get things and enjoy a much-elevated career he has now. He initiates the familiar, satisfying arc of the hero’s journey.

The song can feel heavy under the weight of Stonebwoy’s personal reflection as it finds him on real self-confident form relaying his intention to avoid bad company.

The song was recorded in 2020 – a year when the world was hit by the global pandemic and a year many critics doubted Livingstone Etse Satekla’s musicianship – but lived to prove them wrong.

‘1 GAD’ has that infectious dancehall feeling that the world just cannot get enough of. The song is less fun – since it tackles personal issues than most of his recent projects.

But the world is less fun than it was 2 or 3 years ago, too. Pairing rhythms that possess the hips with encouraging lyrics and an infectious sense of self-reliance, ‘1 GAD’ is Herculean.

Watch the video here: