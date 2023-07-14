2 hours ago

Afro-Dancehall and Reggae superstar Stonebwoy has been awarded a Golden Club plaque by Africa’s premier music streaming and download platform, Boomplay.

The award is given to artists who have surpassed 100 million streams on the platform, and Stonebwoy is one of only a handful of African artists to have achieved this feat.

The ‘Therapy’ crooner’s 100 million streams milestone was buoyed by the performance of his new album, 5th Dimension, which has been streamed over 23.5 million times on Boomplay. The album’s lead single, “Into the Future,” has also been a major hit, peaking at number one on the Boomplay Ghana Charts.

In receiving the plaque, Stonebwoy expressed his gratitude to his fans and to Boomplay for their support. He said, “I am extremely grateful to my fans for playing a huge part in my story and also to Boomplay for being an enabler of this music space so that artists can realise their dreams.”

Boomplay General Manager Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie said, “On the occasion where we celebrate Stonebwoy’s Golden Club feat, I must say we are proud of his accomplishments because as much as we are always part of the success stories of artists, Stonebwoy is part of our success story here in Ghana.

He was the first major Ghanaian artist to embrace Boomplay and distributed his entire catalogue to our platform.”

Known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy is one of Ghana’s leading names in music, and he has been a major force in the promotion of African music on the global stage.

He is a three-time Most Streamed Ghanaian Artist on Boomplay, and he has won numerous awards, including seven awards at the 2021 Boomplay Awards.

Stonebwoy is currently on a North American tour, and he is set to release his next album later this year. He is a true pioneer of African music, and his achievements are an inspiration to artists all over the continent.

