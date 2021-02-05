1 hour ago

Popular Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been nominated in four categories at the maiden edition of the annual Global Music Awards Africa (GMAA).

Stonebwoy obtained nominations in the following categories – Global artiste of the year, Global reggae/dancehall song of the year, Global reggae/dancehall artiste of the year, and Global most popular song of the year.

Stonebwoy is competing with the likes of Starr Zee (Sierra Leone) Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe), Burna Boy (Nigeria), Shatta Wale (Ghana) and Heph B (Nigeria) for the Global reggae/dancehall song of the year category.

He will also be competing with acts such as Shatta Wale (Ghana), Star Zee (Sierra Leone), Heph B (Nigeria), Burna Boy (Nigeria) and Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe) for the Global reggae/dancehall artiste of the year category.

Sarkodie was nominated for Global artiste of the year and Global collaboration of the year categories whilst Medikal and Kwasi Arthur were nominated in the Global hip-hop song of the year category.

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) artiste of the year, Kuami Eugene also had nomination in the following categories; Global male act of the year, Global most popular song of the year, Album of the year and Global artiste of the year.

Some of the performing Ghanaian artistes such as Yaa Pono, Fantana, Mr. Drew, Amerado, Fameye, Maccasio, Epixode, Strongman and a host of others received nominations in various categories.

The awards ceremony is being organised by Smart Focus Media to celebrate outstanding musical achievements in Africa and beyond while promoting the continent’s artistes to global audiences.

Although there have been various kinds of awards in Africa, Global Music Awards is set to be the top notch of its all in Africa.

According to the organisers, the event will be held in Ghana on March 6, 2021 in Ghana at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), adding that it will be one of the most talked about events on the African continent.

“Our mission is to unite Africa through music. The scheme will also honour the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders in the music industry,” GMAAs CEO Daniel Adofo told Music In Africa.