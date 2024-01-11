1 hour ago

Reggae dancehall sensation Stonebwoy, also known as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has passionately thrown his support behind the Ghana Black Stars as they embark on their journey to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Speaking at the team's farewell dinner in Kumasi, Stonebwoy expressed the unwavering solidarity of Ghanaians, emphasizing their belief that the team has the potential to create history by clinching the tournament's victory for the first time since 1982.

"We are solidly behind them in all aspects. They should go and do us good and possibly win the African Cup for us in this tournament.

Yes, it will definitely come as a surprise to the whole of the world and Africa, but I have great belief in my brothers and the technical team.

Andre Dede Ayew himself is a brother; we met in Qatar. God knows how happy I am to be in the presence of the players, the President, and everybody," remarked Stonebwoy, who also performed at the event.

Amidst anticipated tough competition in the tournament, Stonebwoy exuded confidence in the Black Stars' capabilities, expressing optimism about their chances of emerging victorious.

Ghana's campaign is set to kick off on Sunday, January 14, against Cape Verde in Abidjan, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique in the group stage.

The Black Stars aspire to overcome recent challenges in the tournament and secure their first AFCON title in over four decades.

President Akufo-Addo, also in attendance at the farewell dinner, urged the team to make the nation proud.

The Black Stars, under the guidance of coach Chris Hughton, underwent rigorous preparations, including a training camp in Kumasi, before departing for Ivory Coast on Wednesday, January 10, in readiness for their opening match.