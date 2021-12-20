16 minutes ago

Stonebwoy was at the Kotoko International Airport last night to welcome his brother and colleague, Beenie Man from Jamaica.

Beenie Man is one of the top acts who have been billed to perform at this year’s edition of the Bhim Concert which is expected to take place at the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, December 21.

In some videos which have been seen online by zionfelix.net, Stonebwoy and members of his team plus bodyguards were there in their numbers to welcome Beenie Man with a beautiful display of culture.

Other videos capture Stonebwoy and Beenie Man saying a word of prayer in Patoa while they drink some champagne.

Watch the videos below: