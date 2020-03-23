1 hour ago

The winners of the 38th edition of International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) were announced yesterday, March 21 at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica without any audience in attendance because of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana’s dancehall music gem, Stonebwoy was one of the people announced as a part of the 35 winners on the night.

The Burniton Music boss won the ‘Best African Reggae/Dancehall Entertainer’.

An elated Stonebwoy took to his social media pages to announce this great news to his fans.

He wrote: "Still winning!! 2nd Award at the #IRAWMA international Reggae and world music awards held in JAMAICA."

#AnlogaJunction