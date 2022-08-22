2 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority between July 1, 2016 and 15th August, 2022.

In statement signed by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, on 19th August, 2022, he directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to produce particulars and clear description of all auctioned items to the Office of the Special Prosecutor on or before 30th September, 2022.

The Special Prosecutor further directed the Commissioner of the Customs Division to immediately halt and discontinue all auction sales till the investigation is concluded.

Source: peacefmonline.com