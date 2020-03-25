2 hours ago

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong has said until the government of Ghana stops all public transport operations as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Ghana will only be joking with her handling of the situation.

So far, the country has confirmed fifty-three cases with two deaths.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has banned all social gatherings and closed all the nation’s borders to human traffic as part of measures to fight the virus.

Also, some one thousand thirty passengers who entered Ghana before the border closure on Sunday have been mandatorily quarantined.

After donating some two thousand beds and medical supplies to the health ministry as his contribution to the fight against the spread of the disease, the member of the governing New Patriotic Party told journalists in front of his Madina-based media house, Ken City, that: “For one month, four weeks, they [government] should stop all passenger cars, all taxis and all trotros; if not, we’re joking”.

In his view, there must be a “partial lockdown for the meantime and if the situation escalates, we have to have a total lockdown”.

“We are monitoring the situation, so, you sensitise the people, you give them a partial lockdown and see how they comply with it, if they comply with it and minismise the increase, then we don’t need to have a total lockdown but if we do a partial lockdown and the people still do not adhere to it, then I’m afraid we have to go for a total lockdown”, he suggested.