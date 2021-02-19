2 hours ago

The Government and the President, Nana Akufo-Addo is unaware of practices of homosexuality in the country as well as the opening of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) office in Tesano in Accra therefore cannot close it down.

“Nana Akufo-Addo is not the one who asked the people to open their office. The President is against homosexuality which is alien to Ghanaian culture, however, he cannot close down any individual office”, Ghana’s Consulate General to Congo Brazzaville, H.E. Atta Boafo has said.

The LGBT group has organized a fundraiser which was attended by several diplomats including the Australian High Commissioner who pledged to support the group.

Speaking to the development on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, H.E. Atta Boafo said Ghana does not believe in same-sex marriage and the President, Akufo-Addo will not entertain the practice in Ghana.

“Everyone has a right and freedom of Association and you cannot blame the President for someone’s right to form an association”, the Ghanaian Diplomat told host, Kwame Tanko during panel discussion.

Meanwhile, the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has reacted to the LGBTQ setting up such an office in Accra.

They are demanding an immediate closure of the administrative office for homosexuals.

According to the National Coalition for Proper Human Rights and Family Values, the presence of the LGBTQI office disregards the cultural values and sanity of the country.

The coalition held a media briefing on Wednesday highlighting the looming dangers and threats of the activism of the LGBTQ in Ghana.

Source: mynewsgh.com