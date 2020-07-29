1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko flop George Abege has lashed out at his former to stop boasting with their glorious past and look to build a better brighter future.

He says the club is seen as a big club on the shores of the continent but cannot match up with the big boys on the African continent and must do a lot if they want to compare with their contemporaries.

The lanky target-man joined the club from Kenyan side Kairiobangi Sharks in 2019 on a two year deal but six months into his deal was cut loose by the club after failing to shine.

In a candid interview with Kumasi based Wontumi Fm, the Ugandan striker likened Asante Kotoko to a coffin saying when you see the exterior it looks very nice but when it is opened you start to cry.

"Not really Kotoko is a big club, there's some loopholes in Kotoko but from outside if you look at it you can admire a lot but once you go deep inside the club, you will find out that there's a lot of loopholes."

He charged the club to invest a lot in their youth system and also develop a proper pathway for the players to the first team.

"Why am I saying this, because they need to invest a lot in youth football rightnow, if you look at their U20, they're only few people, U17 never existed when I was there and they don't give enough time to for those youth to have the courage to carry on and believe that after one, two, three seasons I will be able to deliver in Kotoko,"

"Football is not spoken, football is played on the pitch and not at the office nor the road side so whatever you do on the pitch will determine whether what you're doing was right from outside or not because what they display on the pitch shows that Kotoko is not big enough,

"But in terms of facilities I think it's good, they have a bus and somehow organised club, they've got training pitch but the training pitch lacks a lot so there's a lot of things this team need to do to be called a big team because I was there and saw it so for it to be at par with the so called big teams in Africa, there are a lot to be done on the ground before they come on the pitch,

"I always wish Asante Kotoko the best but I also wish they could do something about that because it's not good for a club to always boast itself with their past history than to look at the future."

The Ugandan striker is currently a free agent after leaving Asante Kotoko last year.