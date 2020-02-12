1 hour ago

Former Ghana Premier league golden boot winner Hans Kwoffie has pleaded with Ghanaians to stop branding and name calling returnee players as old players.

Hans Coffie who starred for Ashgold in the past is seeking a return to the Ghana Premier League but he believes calling them old players ward off potential suitors.

"The enjoyment of the game is not up to expectations because not all clubs have those players who can entertain fans. People should stop calling as old players and pave way for us to excel in the Ghana league." Kwoffie told Kumasi based OTEC Fm.

"We have many players who are not that old but because they started their careers earlier, people tag them as old players. Those called old players perform really well in the Sunday's and Monday's special" He added

"I played with players who were 41 years in the Tanzania league but in Ghana people start calling you old player when you are 33." He concluded

Hans Kwofie won the Golden Boot in the 2016/17 season after scoring 17 times for the Obuasi AshGold.