51 minutes ago

The national executive council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all regional executives of the party to stop charging parliamentary aspirants unapproved fees.

A statement signed by the party’s general secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong indicated that though the intentions of the regional executives may be positive, it is only the national executive of the party that can direct such charges and therefore called on them to cease such charges with immediate effect.

“While the national executive body acknowledges and appreciates the otherwise good intentions behind these decisions, you are hereby reminded that directives governing the conduct of elections of the Party can only be issued by the National Executive Committee, the appropriate body constitutionally mandated to do so.

“Accordingly, all Regional Executive Committees are, by this letter, directed to cease forthwith, the issuance of any directives on the conduct of parliamentary primaries unless and until same have been approved by the National Executive Committee in accordance with the Constitution of the Party.”

The attention of the national executive body of the Party has been drawn to various directives issued by some Regional Executive Committees to aspiring candidates on the conduct of the Party’s upcoming parliamentary primaries in “Orphan Constituencies”,

The directives include, but are not limited to the fixing of tentative dates for the conduct of the parliamentary primaries, and charging of ‘development levy’, among others.

Again, it is directed that all monies taken from prospective parliamentary candidates pursuant to these unauthorized and unapproved directives be refunded to them in line with the letter and spirit of this communication.

The National Executive body anticipates your usual cooperation.

Source: citifmonline