43 minutes ago

Kwadwo Poku Mahala, a former Asante Kotoko forward, has expressed a strong message to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), urging a shift in focus toward the development of local talent rather than continuously pursuing diaspora players for the Black Stars.

Poku Mahala's viewpoint stems from the ongoing debate surrounding the inclusion of foreign-based players like Eddie Nketiah in the national team.

He remarked, "Even if we go for Lionel Messi to come and play for the Black Stars, it won't change anything. We already favor already-made talent too much. Let's invest in developing our own talent and desist from the attitude of consistently seeking players from abroad."

He highlighted the importance of establishing a strong foundation for football within the country, emphasizing the need to foster local talent and nurture it for national representation. Poku Mahala underlined the importance of strengthening the Ghanaian league, producing players capable of representing the national teams.

"We must be content with what we have and stop chasing players from overseas. Can't we find a player from the local Ghanaian clubs who is better than Nketiah? Just because he is playing for Arsenal, does that make him the best?" Poku Mahala questioned.

He emphasizes the need to invest in developing homegrown talent, strengthen the Ghanaian league, and desist from constantly seeking players from abroad.

His comments have ignited discussions within Ghana's footballing community, sparking questions about the future direction of the national team.

As the debate continues, the GFA faces the challenge of finding the right balance between nurturing local talent and exploring opportunities abroad.