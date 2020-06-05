24 minutes ago

The comparison between two of Lynx Entertainment finest artistes, KiDi and Kuami Eugene, has always sparked debate among their followers and Ghanaians as a whole.

The debate ranges from the number of hit songs, sense of fashion, looks etc.

However, when asked how he felt about being compared to his label mate Kuami Eugene, the ‘Say Cheese’ hitmaker expressed worry over the development and asked Ghanaians to stop pitting him against Kuami Eugene as it is unhealthy and can bring about an unnecessary beef.

“We should all recognize that everybody is doing the little they can to support and push Ghana. So we shouldn’t try to put one person against each other saying he is better than this other person.

‘Everyone is trying to do their own thing. That’s how we start and fights will start happening. Let’s just enjoy the talent. Enjoy the music. Let’s just enjoy ourselves.”

KiDi said this while promoting his new EP ‘Blue’ during the ‘Let’s Review’ segment on 3FM’s Urban Blend hosted by Miriam Osei Agyemang.