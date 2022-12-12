3 hours ago

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, has urged citizens to refrain from utterances and acts that tend to denigrate leaders in the country.

She said such actions had the tendency of causing disaffection among the people, which could lead to instability of the country.

“Maintaining our peace and working through our problems within a peaceful country is what holds a good future for all of us, particularly, those of us with our best years already behind us,” Prof. Mensa-Bonsu added.

She said in her experience as the UN Secretary-General’s Deputy Special Representative for Rule of Law in the UN Mission in Liberia, she had learnt that surviving a war was sometimes as difficult as surviving peace.

Speaking at the launch of her book “Joy: A biography of Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu”, in Accra, she also entreated political leaders to keep an eye on the social temperature of polity and maintain social cohesion to keep citizens at peace.

Prof. Mensa-Bonsu further urged the people to learn to have confidence and trust in the abilities of their leaders since they had the wherewithal to bring about development in the country.

“We must as citizens have a bit more faith in our own, for we are globally competitive in whatever way one assesses our ability and output,” she added.

About the book

The 22-chapter book, reviewed by Kofi Akpabli, details experiences from the early life, educational journey, involvement in high-profile public assignments, married life and presidency of Prof. Mensa-Bonsu at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

The 412-page book also highlights how Prof. Mensa-Bonsu was able to balance her professional career with managing the home.

The event was attended by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Justices of the Supreme Court, lawyers, academicians and students, among other dignitaries.

Commendation

A renowned entomologist, Professor Jonathan Narh Ayertey, who launched the book, commended the author for her astute performance in all roles assigned her in her professional life.

He advised the people, especially the youth, to draw good lessons from the book to help shape their lives.

The Dean of Information and Communication Studies at the University of Ghana, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, said although the book provided insight into the life and works of Prof. Mensa-Bonsu, it did not chronicle all her works.

She described the author as a born leader who handles setbacks with dignity and grace that must be emulated by all.

Prof. Gadzekpo further applauded the author for a good job in illustrating her enormous achievements and exemplary life and said she was not only a role model in the country, but also a global icon.