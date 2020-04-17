1 hour ago

Actress and Social Media Influencer, Andrea Owusu, also known as Efia Odo, wants government to reconsider the distribution of food to the needy and vulnerable in society during the lockdown period.

Efia, in a video posted on her Instagram page said, the way and manner food was being shared places people at a high risk of contracting COVID-19. She thus suggests that authorities in-charge should consider the option of giving out monies through the mobile money platform.

Following the imposition of restrictions on movement in certain parts of the country announced by President Akufo-Addo some two and a half weeks ago in the wake of the novel Coronavirus, governmet, as well as some private organisations and individuals, initiated moves to distribute food to the vulnerable and less privileged.

But the noble exercise has been fraught with several challenges, with less or sometimes no protocols to guide the distribution.

Videos on social media depicting overcrowding scenes at the designated food distribution centres went viral over the weekend leading to concerns of a likely community spread.

It is in this light that the dainty actress made her call, saying the current method of distributing food totally defeats the purpose of government’s social distance directive.

“I think the Ghanaian people are going to need more than what they are getting. The food is great and it is great that they are going to distribute food, but how can we observe social distance when the food distribution is leading to overcrowding? she asked.

Efia believes sending money to the vulnerable is safer and faster as compared to the distribution of food; with its attendant risks.

“I feel like government or whoever is in charge of food distribution should start providing financing support to people because people need money and money moves fast. I think that would probably bring a lot of relief to the needy,” she proferred.

The “Heels and Sneakers” actress said she is tired of seeing people endangering their lives struggling for food and others begging her on social media to send them money, adding that she can "support few people" but she "can’t really do much" because she "doesn’t earn much".

Watch the full video below: