The Principal of the University of Education Winneba, Ajumako Campus Professor Ephraim Awea Nsoh has advised Ghanaian teachers to stop using social media during instructional hours.

According to him, it is time to end the practice where several teachers use Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch movies when teaching in class because it is unprofessional conduct that affects quality teaching

“As a teacher, I will advise you to use social media to learn new things that will help promote teaching and learning and it may also help the children as a well,” he said during Teacher’s Award event in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.

Mr.Jaballi Alli Mensah emerged the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District National Best Teacher.

For her part, Mrs. Sabina Otoo the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Education Director in an interview with the media lamented the inadequate number of teachers in some of the basic schools.

She noted that in some schools, there are just two teachers who are taking care of the whole school from Kindergarten to Junior High School and this doesn’t promote good teaching and learning.

Mrs. Sabina Otoo pleaded with the government to as much as matter of urgency to post more teachers to the area to help improve the education sector in the District.