1 hour ago

The struggle against the threat is far from ended, despite the government's five years of persistent and tenacious steps to prohibit illegal mining in the nation.

In mining areas, particularly in the Ashanti, Eastern, Western, and Western North regions, illegal mining, often called as "galamsey," continues to devastate the soil, forest reserves, and water bodies.

Large tracts of cropland, waterways, and gullies have been devastated by illegal miners, and their remnants act as death traps for the locals.

Speaking about the matter on Asem Yi Di Ka on the Badwam morning show on Adom TV, the host Akwasi Nsiah urged President Akufo-Addo to either stop funding the effort to combat galamsey activities in the nation or crack the whip on the faces behind it.

He voiced concern over the fact that the government had spent millions of dollars trying to stop illegal mining without any success.

"Did we notice any change in the quality of our waters during the two years when mining activities were banned throughout the nation? When even those in charge of making sure our water bodies are safe are sitting unconcerned, where are we as a country going? Because of this, I urge the government to stop funding the galamsey war if it isn't ready.

"The government has spent millions of dollars on this battle since 2018, but what results are we seeing? When you go to the grounds, you'll see that people are still engaging in unlawful mining, damaging our farmlands, and polluting our waterways for their own selfish reasons," he said.

The outspoken presenter stated that despite his firm belief that God gave us the resources found inside the lands, he does not favour their unauthorized mining.

"I'm not saying nobody should mine, but mining illegally to wreck the country, then the minerals should stay under the soil," he stressed.