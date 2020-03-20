1 hour ago

Common sense should tell the Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Ken Attafuah to stop the ongoing Ghana Card registration because it puts more Ghanaians at risk of being infected with the coronavirus, Dr Thomas Anaba, Executive Director of Africa for Health Policy Research and Analysis, has said

Ghana has recorded 16 cases of COVID-19 which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has banned all forms of gatherings in the country as a way of dealing with the spread.

But in spite of this development, the NIA has said it will continue with the mass registration of Ghanaians for the Ghana card at the various registration centers which is currently ongoing in the Eastern region.

Speaking on the Citizens Show on Accra 100.5FM, on Thursday, 19 March 2020 hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah, Dr Anaba said the intransigence of the NIA in this matter is not only an attack on the president’s directive but also an attack against common sense.

“Going to be in the queue with more than 200 people is against what the president said in the first place. Again, common sense alone will tell you that if you group people at this moment (it is not the best). The whole world is talking against grouping of people, so, if your are confining people at one place then you are going against the whole world. I think Prof Attafuah is not only going against what the WHO is recommending, but he has just thrown some dust into the eyes of the president,” Dr Anaba stated.

Source: classfmonline