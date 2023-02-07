3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken a swipe at the Ghana Police Service cautioning the security agency to stop harassing its activists.

The NDC gave the warning in a press statement after the Ghana Police Service said it was looking for an NDC communicator in the Suame constituency for inciting political violence in a viral video.

The NDC’s youth organiser for the Suame constituency in a viral video asked members of his party to unleash mayhem on any New Patriotic Party activist during the 2024 polls.

The police in a statement said, “The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice. Meanwhile, we would like to take this opportunity to urge political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as we work together to safeguard the peace and security of our beloved country”.

But in a press statement signed by the National Communications Officer of the NDC, the party asked why the Police will pursue its organiser when NPP members have been left to go scot-free after being seen in similar circumstances.

“It is hypocritical that the Ghana Police Service which failed to even comment on or take action against the NPP bandits who perpetrated these heinous crimes against innocent Ghanaians, most of whom are NDC members, will turn around to swiftly call for the arrest of a young man for misspeaking,” the NDC said in the statement.

“The Ghana Police Service must stop harassing this innocent NDC activist, who clearly spoke out of the pain he and other NDC supporters have suffered in the hands of NPP thugs in the Ashanti Region over the years and rather, focus on arresting NPP bandits and terrorists who have attacked a Court of competent jurisdiction in Kumasi and have actually maimed and killed several innocent Ghanaians”.

Source: citifmonline