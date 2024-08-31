6 hours ago

The Queen Mother of the Agogo Traditional Area, Nana Afrakoma Oboadum, has criticised the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, for what she describes as his attack on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Speaking in an interview with Mpaninsem TV, the Queen Mother indicated that the Dormaahene’s actions are unnecessary and a disgrace to the people of Aduana.

She, therefore, urged Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who she described as a son, to end his feud with the Asantehene.

“Nobody understands what is going on. I’m a native of Aduana, and what is happening worries me a lot. He (the Dormaahene) is my son, and I would like to tell him to stop what he is doing. We came to meet the great Ashanti, and we are not the ones going to divide Ashanti.

“The Asantehene inherited the Golden Stool from his ancestor; you also occupy the stool in your territory. He has not instigated you and has not said that you should come and serve him, so what is the issue? I’m pleading with you, my son, to stop it because what you are doing is disgracing the people of Aduana. What is happening is shameful. I’m the only person who can tell you this; stop it,” she said in the Twi dialect.

She added, “The Asantehene has done nothing to you. Stay in our Dormaa, so he would also stay in Kumasi. As for us Asantes, we serve the Asantehene; he owns the Golden Stool.”

The Queen Mother also indicated that the Otumfuo is more instrumental to Ghana’s development than any other traditional ruler, no matter what people say.

She said that the Asantehene has on several occasions saved the country during times of crisis, a feat no other ruler can boast of.

She warned that if the attacks on the Asantehene persists, she and other queen mothers would join the youth to rise against the Dormaahene.

Watch her remarks in the video below: