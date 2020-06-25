58 minutes ago

Leader of The People's Project, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has poked Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, over his defense for the new Executive Instrument (E.I. 164) which makes wearing of face mask mandatory in Ghana.

As it now stands, per the E.I. 164 signed by President Akufo-Addo on June 15, 2020, as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID -19, one could spend between 4 and 10 years in jail over failure to wear a face mask.

The Ofoase Ayirebi MP, speaking to the media at the Minister’s press briefing at the Information Ministry in Accra, defended that, the punishment spelt out in the new E.I on wearing of face mask, "will force everybody to adhere to the directive."

According to him, "the punishment is in a right direction will serve as deterrent to others".

But, in response to the Minister's assertions, Kwame A Plus berated Oppong Nkrumah to lead the course by calling for the arrest of those who massed up at his acclamation last weekends as most of them were without face masks.

"...You have to arrest those who were with you at your acclamation without nose mask first before you think of arresting anyone.", A Plus wrote on Facebook sighted by Ghana Guardian.

"...Stop misbehaving!!!", he poked.