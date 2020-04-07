44 minutes ago

Madam Cecilia Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, has warned Ghanaians to desist from using water irresponsibly in the country.

She issued a stern caution to the citizenry not to abuse the kindness of President Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure an uninterrupted water supply across the nation.

The President, in his fifth nation address on COVID-19 on Sunday, April 5, 2020, indicated that for the next three months, the government has absorbed water bills for all Ghanaians.

This is to provide relief to Ghanaians, most particularly section of the population under partial lockdown.

Following the President’s announcement, some Ghanaians have been recorded on video and circulating on social media pouring out water in excesses in their various homes.

There was a video of a man under a tap with water overflowing on him while he rests in a bucket which is already full of tap water.

Madam Cecilia Dapaah, speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, admonished such persons to stop those jokes because it doesn’t benefit the country.

“... we should avoid all such expensive jokes and make sure we do the right thing by following the full protocol of WHO. This water is being made free because the President knows the importance of water in this critical times. We need water to wash our hands, to cook our food and also to wash our bodies, and to make sure we practice full personal hygiene’’, she said adding that “mechanisms are being put in place as we enjoy from the benevolence of our leader to monitor the irresponsible use of water’’.

She also advised Ghanaians not to “tamper with the pipelines and infrastructure of both Ghana Water Company and Community Water and Sanitation Agency so that we will have constant supply of water. All leakages should be reported to the nearest Ghana Water Company Limited offices promptly for attention. If you also notice any burst of pipeline, please report promptly as well. We’re all encouraged to use water judiciously’’.

Source: peacefmonline